Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic gains popularity

By Sameer Updated: 17th August 2020 11:01 am IST
Esra Bilgic
YouTube

Islamabad: Esra Bilgic, actress of Ertugrul gains popularity because of her role in the Turkish serial. In Pakistan, her popularity currently rivals that of the famous actress, Mahira Khan.

In the serial, Bilgic played the role of Halime Sultan.

Esra Bilgic becomes face of Pakistani company

Seeing the popularity of the Turkish actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.  

In her first advertisement for the Pakistani company, she can be seen filming the sword-fighting sequence.

The ad that was shot at the five-star Kempinski hotel in Istanbul was directed by Turkish filmmaker Umut Aral. It was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Soon after the release of the advertisement, it went viral on social media.

Ertugrul Ghazi in Urdu

The 27-year-old actress started gaining popularity soon after the release of ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year. Recently, her photographs taken for a Pakistani Magazine went viral on Instagram.

🌞

Anouar Brahem – Astonishing Eyes of Rita.

Currently, she is in Istanbul for the shooting of her crime drama “Ramo”.

