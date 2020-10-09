Ertugrul producer to start series on Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah

Istanbul: The screenwriter and producer of the Turkish famous series Resurrection Ertuğrul, Mehmet Bozdağ announced that his new historical TV series project on Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah will broadcast by January in Turkey.

“It will create a great impact worldwide,” Bozdağ told Anadolu Agency (AA) in the premiere of the series in Uzbekistan.

Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah, the ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire, had put aside dynastic fights between Seljuks and Khwarazmians aside, in order to establish a united front to stop the Mongol invasion.

Even though he successfully defeated the Mongol army in 1221, he was unable to sustain the invasion and fled to Anatolia. He was defeated by Ala al-Din Kayqubad, sultan of the Anatolian Seljuks and later it is said that he was killed there by nomad Zazas.

Bozdağ said that they began the project two years ago with the request of the Uzbekistan government and have already shot 13 episodes.

“We tried to present Uzbek culture, geography and history of Transoxianan region in this series,” he said.

Bozdağ added that there is already a great demand for the Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah series, thanks to his previous project, Resurrection Ertuğrul, which became a worldwide hit.

Resurrection Ertuğrul is a serial set in 13th century Anatolia and tells the story of Turks before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul Ghazi, father of Ottoman empire’s first leader Osman Ghazi.