Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans as ‘Ramo’ hits TV screens

Istanbul: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic played a role of modern girl in the new season of romantic thriller, ‘Ramo’. The season hit TV screens on Friday.

Esra Bilgic in Ramo

Esra Bilgic who is best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the Turkish serial, Ertugrul was seen with co-star Murat Yıldırım in Ramo.

She shared her photograph on Instagram account an hour before the telecast of the show and captioned it, ” Last 1 hour “.

Earlier, she had shared the trailer of the show on her Instagram account.

Popularity of Ertugrul star in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the 27-year-old actress became popular after the release of ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year.

Seeing the popularity of the actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan also selected her as the face of the organization.

Ertugrul is a Turkish serial based on the life of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul.

After the release of the serial, it was dubbed in Urdu.