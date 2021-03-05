Estonia’s Ambassador calls on T’gana Chief Secretary

Hyderabad, March 5 : Estonia’s Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi and Deputy Chief of Mission Juui Hiio on Friday called on Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary informed delegates about the reforms initiated by the government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, like digitalization of land records, e-governance, cyber security, development and welfare scheme.

Somesh Kumar urged them to collaborate with Telangana and tap the investment opportunities in the state.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts taken by the government in controlling Covid-19 and the process of vaccination.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Commerce, SAM Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Arvinder Singh, Protocol Joint Secretary were also present during the occasion.

