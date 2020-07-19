Estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens open letter to actor

Mumbai: Estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui wrote an open letter to the actor.

Mentioning the details of alleged character assassination, she wrote, ” Every single thing or right I have sought in the family towards my own life’s existence and self respect …..& I have only ‘well planted’ mouthpieces having replied to me Every time for longest of my 10 years of my married life. Your brother in particular or then other brothers .. only faces changed. Your manager? Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations — time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors Or wives of those very brothers and their notices … (sic)”.

A fight of a mother, A fight of a wife

Leveling allegations against the actor and his family, she wrote, “While you believe In Quantity in the number of ill directed notices riding on misplaced sensibilities under the realm of your stardom .. I will only serve you with more quality and evidences in this fight … as we go along ! & That’s a Promise of … A fight of a mother … A fight of a Wife …. A fight of a resurrected soul against all the tortures which I have faced at the hand of you /your family for 10 long years . With my heart where it belongs for the love of my kids. Anjana Kishore Pandey or Aaliya Siddiqui as the world might be knowing me , just as yet ! (sic).”.

To A STAR who boastingly thinks he is INVINCIBLE under his own created enigma of stardom but failed miserably as a human being. ( let alone being a husband or a dotting father.) pic.twitter.com/a4rpohCbqO — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) July 16, 2020

Estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui sent legal notice

Recently, in an interview, she accused the actor of infidelity. Aaliya said that during her pregnancy, she used to visit the hospital alone for medical checkups. During her labor pain, Nawazuddin was busy talking with his girlfriend on call, she added.

In the month of May, she has sent a legal notice for divorce and maintenance to the actor. As per Adnan Sheikh, the lawyer of Nawazuddin, the actor responded to the notice on 15th May.