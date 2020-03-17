Etela spoke to COVID-19 patients over the phone

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender spoke over the phone with the three COVID -19 positive patients who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital. He encouraged them to be positive about recuperating fast.

He said “We want to assure that in the coming days; you will gradually recover and very soon will be discharged from the hospital.”

He asked the patients if they had any suggestions to improve the service in the Gandhi Hospital.

He also spoke to the relatives of the three COVID -19 patients and assured them that the government will provide the patients with the best possible medical care.

The Minister instructed the Gandhi Hospital management to make sure that nobody should be allowed to enter into the isolation wards of COVID -19 patients. He asked them to make sure that the hospital staff is available round-the-clock.

He asked the health officials to maintain proper sanitation in toilets and take steps to control the mosquito menace and make sure that quality food is served to the COVID -19 patients.