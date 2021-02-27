Ethiopia logs 935 fresh Covid cases

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 : Ethiopia has reported 935 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 157,047, health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said that 19 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported across the country during the same period, taking the toll to 2,340.

The East African country reported 954 more recoveries, taking the national count of Covid recoveries to 134,567, Xinhua reported.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 20,144 active Covid cases, while 375 patients are said to be in serious condition.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The East African nation has so far conducted 2,121,277 Covid tests, the ministry said.

