Ethiopian cargo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai Airport

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 6:40 am IST
Ethiopian cargo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, Nov 8 : An Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight from Riyadh to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Sunday after a technical glitch mid-air, official sources said.

The cargo flight, ET-690, had reportedly suffered hydraulic leakage and was diverted to Mumbai where it managed to land safely, airport sources said.

The flight had eight crew members and there were no casualties as the Mumbai Airport declared a full emergency with the airport, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, ambulances with medical teams, etc. on standby.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport where technical and engineering teams are examining it even as the emergency was withdrawn and normal operations resumed in the afternoon, the sources said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Andhra to set free 55 women life convicts next week
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 6:40 am IST
Back to top button