Etihad to resume Abu Dhabi-Madinah flights from November

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad airways on Saturday announced the launch of flights to the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, from November 27, local media reported.

Madinah service will be provided three times a week from Abu Dhabi using an Airbus A321.

“We look forward to reconnecting Abu Dhabi with Madinah, a city of enormous historic and religious significance for Muslims around the world. Our flights will support the growing demand for religious travel and strengthen the existing air links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, vice-president sales UAE at Etihad Airways, according to a Khaleej Times report.

Passengers flying to Madinah are now not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer, Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, or have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac plus, one dose of Pfizer, and the Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

Madinah is located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia, and is a three-hour flight from Abu Dhabi. The city is home to the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) mosque and burial site. It is an important holy place for Muslim pilgrims. The route was temporarily suspended in 2020 as a result of travel restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

From October 10, the country’s two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah will also allow full-capacity attendance for fully vaccinated worshippers amid decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.