‘EU committed to backing Cyprus issue talks’

Nicosia, March 6 : The European Union (EU) is strongly committed to supporting the upcoming talks on the Cyprus issue, Josep Borrell, the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

In a tweet after a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar on Friday, Borrel tweeted: “The UN work on the ground is essential for confidence building. Upcoming UN informal 5+1 talks provide an opportunity towards an urgently needed resumption of talks.

“The EU is strongly committed to support these efforts.”

Borrell was referring to an informal UN-led conference which will be convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from April 27-29, aimed at deciding the terms and modalities of renewed Cyprus negotiations.

Participants will comprise leaders from the Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities and representatives of Greece, Turkey and the UK, the three “guarantor powers” that signed a 1960 Treaty that led to the independence of Cyprus and the establishment of the Cypriot state.

Also on Thursday, the top EU official held talks with the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

“Engaging in UN 5+1 talks is essential, for the benefit of all Cypriots, the region and the EU. There is a real opportunity that needs to be seized,” he tweeted after meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The Cyprus issue is an ongoing dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

In 2014, officially renewed reunification talks began between the two sides, but yet to reach a consensus to solve the conflict.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.