European Council Prez quarantines after Macron’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Brussels, Dec 18 : European Council President Charles Michel has self-quarantined after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the top EU official confirmed.

Michel had lunch with Macron on Monday, along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria, Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman Barend Leyts as saying in a statement late Thursday.

Michel’s self-quarantine is a precautionary measure as he was not considered to be a close contact to Macron, and he tested negative on Tuesday during a routine test, Leyts added.

Sanchez and Gurria also self-quarantined after Macron’s positive test result was made public on Thursday by his office.

“All my encouragements and best wishes to Emmanuel Macron to swiftly get back in health,” Michel tweeted.

Following his diagnosis, Macron joined a list of world leaders who tested positive for the virus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first major political leader to test positive for the virus on March 27.

On June 7, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaroo announced that he had contracted the disease.

Two days later, Bolivia’s former interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez, announced her positive test result.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei also tested positive for Covid-19 in July and September, respectively.

On October 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he had also contracted the virus.

