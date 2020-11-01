“Every citizen suffers in the leadership of PM Modi”: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has addressed a rally in Dubbak Assembly Constituency in Chegunta Mandal on Friday.

In his address, he termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘Bharatiya Jhoota Party’. He lashed out at the leaders of BJP for spreading lies by way of statements, pamphlets and social media about the Centre’s contribution to the state in pensions and other schemes.

He listed out the following lies which the BJP leaders are claiming:

BJP claimed that the Union government is giving 1,600 out of 2,016 towards Aasara Pension for BIDI workers in Telangana state. 6,000 to 8,000 out of 13,000 given under KCR Kits. Spending 50,000 on every sheep unit for shepherd families. Telangana State Government had shifted the ESI Hospital to Gajwel which was sanctioned to Chegunta mandal in Dubbak constituency, by releasing Rs 25 crore by the Centre. The Centre was giving 29 out of 30 being spent on subsidy ration rice. They also claim that a polytechnic college granted for Dubbak was shifted to Siddipet. TS chief minister is trying to install electricity metres for agriculture bore wells and the Centre has granted Rs 5,500 crore to help the local government procure agriculture produce. The house, where the police seized over Rs 18 lakh, did not belong to a direct relative of BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao.

Harish Rao pointed out that Raghunandan Rao had himself claimed that police had raided eight houses of his relatives and the amount seized was neither his nor of his relatives.

Clarifying all claims which the BJP leaders made about the government’s contribution towards BIDI workers’, he said it is zero and the GST imposed by Centre had affected the livelihood of bidi workers because the demand had dwindled due to higher prices.

He further said that the complete expenditure of KCR kits borne by the State government itself.

For contribution to the sheep units, he said that the beneficiary’s contribution is Rs 31,250 (25%) while the state government was bearing the remainder Rs 93,750 (75%).

The Finance Minister also rejected the claim of the Centre sanctioning any hospital to Chegunta and any polytechnic college for Dubbak.

Referring to the claim of electricity meters, Harish Rao said that the Centre had tried to lure the state government by offering Rs 2,500 crore special grants to make the TRS government install metres.

However, the Chief Minister has opposed it strongly.

T Harish Rao said the people of Dubbak Constituency were wise and can see the lies of BJP and urge them to vote for TRS again.