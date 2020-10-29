Milad un nabi 2020: Know about its authentic dish ‘Kheer Puri’

Hyderabad: Every occasion is usually marked with its own flavor and now that we are inching towards the Eid- Milad-un-Nabi, that is marked to be the celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s birthday, every house is gearing up make the all time favorite ‘Kupra Puri’ (Coconut Puri).

Apart from decorations and illuminating mosques and houses at night, people sing salutations and songs in the praise of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and also engage in preparation of feasts, among which desserts have a special importance, especially the Kheer and Puri.

Puri is a snack which is stuffed with cooked sugary dal, Choba (Dry coconut), sugar and dry fruits or khowa and then is deep fried until they are light golden in color and crisp. Puris are also enjoyed with a bowl of warm kheer (rice pudding).

The delicacies are often shared with family and friends. Earlier they are packets in boxes and trays covered in a red muslin cloth, but now they are sent in attractive big baskets, Chandi ka Varz (silver sheet) and ribbons.

Furthermore, the food items prepared during Milad-un-Nabi are known as Mawlid recipes, and feature the Prophet’s favorite ingredients like dates and honey. Puris however, have no religious significance, but is merely is cultural persistence passed over from generations.

In India and Pakistan, no celebration can begin or end without mutton and spices, especially the all-time favorite Biryani or Pulao and for desserts, the list many never end.

The Festival of Milad-un-Nabi:

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, and though the festival is not celebrated with as much pomp and show as Eid, the day is observed with a special feast befitting the birthday celebrations of the founder of Islam.

Recipe for Puris:

Chobey ke puri are simple pooris or pastries stuffed with a mixture of dessicated coconut, dry fruits and sugar.

For the dough: All purpose flour / maida – 3 cups, Semolina -1 cup, Water – as needed, Salt – 1/2 tsp, Pure ghee – 2 tbsp, Milk -1 cup

For the stuffing: Dry Desiccated Coconut – 1 cup,Sugar – 1/2 cup, Almonds – 1/4 cup, Raisins – 1/4 cup, Chironji / charoli nuts – 1/2 cup, Cardamoms – 4-5 and Cashew nuts -1/4 cup.

Watch the recipe on YouTube video below:

Stuffing Method:

In a bowl, combine the dessicated coconut, sugar, cardamom seeds, sliced almonds, cashew nuts, chironji and the raisins together and keep aside. This mixture is called as CHOBA. You can also add shredded mawa to the above mixture for extra flavor.

Dough: Now in a large bowl, add the flour, ghee, salt and mix well rubbing the flour with your hands until it thoroughly gets incorporated.Make a depression in the center and add warm milk , work it into a mass.Knead into a soft dough by adding enough water andCover with a damp cloth and keep aside for about 30 minutes.

Puris: Divide the dough into equal portions.Roll out each portion into a flat chapati. Put a spoonfull of the coconut mixture in the center of the poori. Wet the outer edges with cold water with your fingers. Fold over the stuffing and seal the edges pressing lightly with fingers forming a semicircle.Fold or crimp the edges to seal tightly as well as form a pattern. Repeat with all the pooris and keep them covered until all are done. Once all the pooris are ready, heat oil in a wok on medium heat and deep fry the pooris until light brown on both the sides. Remove the pooris on a kitchen towel using a slotted spoon to drain the excess oil. Then serve it with warm kheer.