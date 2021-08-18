Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets Taliban for talks

Hyderabad: Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai met with Taliban commander and a senior leader of the Haqqani Network military group, Anas Haqqani for talks on Wednesday.

The development comes after the Taliban took control of Kabul and is making efforts to set up a government in Afghanistan.

According to Reuters, an unnamed Taliban official stated that the former President was accompanied by an erstwhile peace envoy and Chairman of Afghan Senate, Fazal Hadi Mulimyar Abdullah Abdullah for the meeting with Haqqani.

The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban whose network has been accused of deadly military attacks in recent years.

“The discussion is how can an inclusive government be established that is accepted by all and that will lead society toward prosperity,” Afghanistan’s TOLO News quoted Gul Rahman Qazi, a close aide to Hamid Karzai.

On August 15, Hamid Karzai tweeted that a formation of a coordination council along with Gulbudeen Hekmatyar and the peace envoy was underway to ensure the smooth transition of power. He also called on officials and the Taliban to control the chaos on the streets of Kabul.

Further details of the meeting remain unknown currently.

Earlier this week, images and videos of Afghani citizens fleeing the country by rushing to the airport surfaced on various media outlets. Women and children were beaten up as they attempted to pass through checkpoints set up by the insurgents.