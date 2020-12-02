Ex-BJP legislator arrested for violating Covid norms

Gandhinagar, Dec 2 : The Tapi police arrested former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kanti Gamit, his son and 16 others for flouting Covid-19 guidelines during the engagement ceremony of legislator’s granddaughter where more than 6,000 people gathered together.

The development came after the Gujarat High Court (HC) slammed the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

The Tapi police on Wednesday arrested the former Tapi MLA, Kanti Gamit, his son Jitu, and around 16 others for violating the covid-19 guidelines.

“We came to know about the violation of Covid-19 guidelines by former Tapi MLA Kanti Gamit during his granddaughter’s engagement ceremony, through the media. Tapi SP lodged an FIR in the case and arrested Gamit, his son Jitubhai Gamit and 16 others who have been identified through viedo footage,” Surat range IG Rajkumar Pandyan told the media.

“Moreover, we have also suspended the police inspector (PI) C.K. Chaudhary and the beat incharge. We will also arrested them. We have also included IPC clause 308 in the FIR lodged,” Pandyan added.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed the range IG and the SP in the afternoon to take immediate action in the case,” Pradeepsinh Jadeja, the Minister of State for Home told the media.

“Following the Gujarat HC’s directive, we are holding a high-powered meeting headed by the Gujarat CM to frame the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to implement the directive,” added Jadeja.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.