Ex-BJP RS member slams Agri Minister Tomar over farm laws

New Delhi, Feb 6 : Referring to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three new farm laws, former BJP Rajya Sabha member and senior RSS leader from Madhya Pradesh Raghunandan Sharma has said that the “arrogance of power” has gone to the “head” of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

However, BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh downplayed Sharma’s comment and said he has a habit of making such comments to hog the limelight.

“Since the last two years, Sharma is sidelined in the party and to seek attention, he makes such comments,” said a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh on condition of anonymity.

IANS tried to contact Sharma, but by the time of filing this report there was no response.

In a Facebook post on February 4, Sharma had written, “Dear Narendraji, you are a partner of the governance of India. Till the formation of today’s nationalist government, thousands of nationalists have spent their lives and youth. For the last 100 years, the youth have been engaged in the expansion of the idology of service to the motherland and the national interest paramount by their dedication and hard work.”

He further stated: “You should not be under any illusion that the power you have today is a result of your hard work. When the arrogance of power climbs up, it does not look like a river, mountain or tree, it is now climbing to your head,” Sharma said. “Why are you losing public opinion? It is not in the interest of ideology to implement all the rotten policies of the Congress. The pitcher gets empty drop by drop and it can happen with public opinion also,” he added.

He further wrote: “Your intentions might be in the interests of farmers, but if someone does not want to let themselves helped, what is the justification of doing it forcefully? If someone wants to remain naked, there is no need to force him to wear clothes. You should put your constitutional power behind making nationalism a force or we may have to regret. I think you have understood the need to secure the future of the ideology.”

In an earlier post on Facebook on January 31, Sharma had allegedly used derogatory language against Union Home Ministry and farmers referring to the violent clashes during the tractor parade in the national capital on January 26.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of three farm laws . During the January 26 tractor parade, farmers and security personnel clashed at several places and the police has filed more than 44 cases on farmer union leaders.

