Ex-India spinner Neetu David heads new women’s selection panel

New Delhi, Sep 26 : Former India spinner Neetu David has been appointed chairperson of a new five-member senior women’s selection panel, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. The announcement ends a nearly 10-month without a selection committee in place.

Four other former India players are part of the panel. They are opener Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 ODIs), fast bowler Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 ODIs), wicket-keeper Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 ODIs), and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests) make up the rest of the panel.

Neetu was India’s all-time highest wicket taker with 141 wickets in 97 ODI matches, before pacer Jhulan Goswami surpassed her, though the left-arm spinner remains the country’s second highest wicket taker in the 50-over format. Her 8/53, against England in November 1995, is the best by an Indian in Test cricket.

“On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee,” said the BCCI in a statement.

