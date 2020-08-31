Ex-minister booked for threatening workers over canal construction

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 31st August 2020 12:19 pm IST
Ex-minister booked for threatening workers over canal construction

Nalgonda: Former Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked for allegedly threatening a local contractor and JCB driver with his licensed pistol while they were widening a canal on Reddy’s land.
A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act, 1959, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, after a video of him brandishing his revolver went viral.

According to Chityala police, Reddy had land in Urumadla village of Chityala Mandal in Nalgonda district here, of which 820 square yards was taken by the state government, for a canal’s construction, and he was compensated.

“Gutta Mohan Reddy’s land of around 820 square yards was obtained by the state government for the construction of a canal and even compensation was credited to his account from the government,” said police in a statement.

READ:  Muslim youth perform last rites of Hindu COVID victims

However, on Sunday evening, Reddy allegedly threatened the site engineer and JCB driver with his licensed pistol.

“Yesterday evening, canal construction works started in Urumadla village in Chityala Mandal where site engineer and JCB driver were threatened by Reddy with his licensed pistol. A case has been registered under the arms act and relevant sections of IPC. Further probe is on,” police added.

Source: ANI
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close