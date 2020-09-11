Ex-Navy officer beaten for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

By Sana Sikander Updated: 12th September 2020 12:45 am IST
Madan Sharma
Ex- Navy officer Madan Sharma. Image: Twitter

Mumbai: A 65-year-old retired naval officer was beaten in Mumbai allegedly by activists of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Images posted online shows Madan Sharma with a bloodshot eye. He was allegedly attacked near his home in Kandivalli East, Mumbai.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

READ:  Kangana to Uddhav Thackeray: My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow

Mr Sharma, in his complaint, said he had forwarded the cartoon to his residential society’s WhatsApp group. He later received a call from one Kamlesh Kadam, who asked his name and address. In the afternoon, he was called outside the building and was attacked by a group of men.

Security footage that is being widely shared on social media shows the former navy officer being thrashed by men, mostly wearing masks.

He is seen walking to the main gate of his apartment building and after a few moments, running back inside with a group of men chasing him. They drag him by his shirt and are seen punching him.

READ:  Hyderabadi Actor Toufeeq Khan passes away due to COVID-19

“The ruling Shiv Sena which showed its masculinity by demolishing the office of actor Kangana Ranaut has now beaten a retired Navy officer and has injured his eye. The Chief Minister is running dictatorship from his house,” Atul Bhatkhalkar, BJP MLA from Mumbai’s Kandivali East constituency, tweeted in Hindi.

“Extremely sad and shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsApp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons (sic),” former Chief Minister, Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close