Ex-President Jamat-e-Islami Hind Sirajul Hasan passes away

Raichur: Maulana Mohammed Sirajul Hasan, ex president (All India Ameer) of Jamaat e Islami Hind & ex-vice president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board passed away today at 6 pm at the age of 87. He passed away at his home in Raichur area of India’s southern Karnataka state.

With utmost sadness, we share with you all that Moulana Mohammed Sirajul Hasan, former president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has departed us.



Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon.



May Allah bless his soul and enter in the divine paradise. Ameen. https://t.co/zTuYTr5V7e — Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (@JIHMarkaz) April 2, 2020

Muhammad Sirajul Hasan was the Ameer-e-Halqua of Mysore (Karnataka) from 1st August, 1958 to 6th April, 1984. Afterwards, he was appointed as the Secretary of Markaz Jamaat and held this post till he was elected Ameer (president) for the term 1990-94. Previously, he also served the Jamaat as its Acting Ameer for about half a year. He was re-elected Ameer of the Jamaat for the terms 1995-99 and 2000-04.

Anadolu Agency with reference to Syed Azharuddin, secretary-general of the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) reported, Maulana Sirajul Hassan] sahab was not keeping well and was admitted to a hospital for a week.

