Ex-US prez contender Andrew Yang files papers for NYC Mayor race

New York, Dec 24 : Former US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed papers to contest in the New York City’s Mayoral race.

He filed the papers on Wednesday with the New York City Campaign Finance Board, Xinhua news agency reported.

Alhough he has not formally announced his candidacy, the move will allow Yang to start fundraising to the end.

As a resident of Manhattan, Yang has formed a mayoral campaign committee, ‘Yang for New York, Inc.’, according to the city’s campaign finance board.

Yang, who supports direct payment to Americans as a source of universal basic income, ended his presidential campaign in February due to insufficient momentum in the crowded presidential competition.

He enjoys a leading position by having 17 per cent of first-choice support in the Mayoral race, according to a poll released by non-profit organization Education Reform Now Advocacy New York on Monday.

Yang has been active in business operations and didn’t hold any public office before.

New York City will start to introduce a ranked choice voting system in 2021 in all primary elections for Mayor and other posts, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of just choosing one.

The Mayoral election includes a primary election in June 2021 and a general election in November 2021, respectively.

Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio from the Democratic Party will not run again due to limits on term.

