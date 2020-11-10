Except Morbi, BJP leading in other 7 Gujarat seats (3rd Ld)

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 : The ruling BJP was leading by over 9,000 votes or more against their Congress rivals in seven Gujarat Assembly constituencies but trailing in Morbi after nearly 20 rounds of counting.

The Election Commission data made the picture pretty clear that the BJP would win almost all seats in the Gujarat by-elections. Till 2 pm, the BJP had a lead of at least 10,000 votes over their rival Congress candidates in 7 of the total 8 seats.

In Abdasa, BJP’s Pradyumansinh Jadeja had a lead of 28,594 votes after 24 rounds of counting over Shantilal Sanghani of Congress.

In Dangs, Vijay Patel of the BJP had a lead of 33,712 votes after 20 rounds over his Congress rival Suryakant Gavit.

In Dhari, BJP’s JV Kakadiya had a lead of 9,241 votes after 17 rounds over his Congress rival Surajbhai Kotadiya.

In Gadhada seat, BJP’s Atmaram Parmar, former Deputy Speaker of Assembly, lead by 14,378 votes after 13 rounds of voting over his Congress rival Mohan Bhai Solanki.

In Kaprada, BJP’s Jitu Chaudhari had a lead of over 20,871 votes after 12 rounds of counting over his Congress rival Babu Patel.

In Karjan constituency, BJP’s Akshay Patel had a lead of 11,613 votes after 24 rounds over Congress’ Kiritsinh Jadeja.

In Limdi, BJP candidate and former Minister Kiritsinh Rana had the maximum lead of 25,008 votes after 32 rounds over his Congress rival Chetan Bhai Khachar.

In Morbi, former Congressman and BJP nominee Brijesh Merja is trailing by 1,785 votes after 28 rounds of counting against his Congress rival Jayanti Bhai Patel.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.