Excited tourists react as tiger walks along their vehicle

Jaipur, Jan 24 : A video has gone viral of a tiger climbing over the wall at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park and walking silently on the road, as tourists seated in their vehicle gaze on in excitement and fear.

The incident, as per wildlife officials, was reported on Thursday.

While some of the tourists were panic-stricken, others were seen screaming in excitement as they clicked the big cat right right in front of them.

The vehicle was parked in close proximity to the wall nearly 7 feet high, which prevented the big cat, as well as the people, from seeing what was on the other side.

When the tiger scaled the wall all of a sudden, the people were left in a shock.

However, the majestic beast did not display any signs of aggression and walked along silently as the tourists watched in awe.

