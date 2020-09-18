Exemplary courage of CRPF officer hurt in Srinagar encounter lauded

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 1:04 am IST
Exemplary courage of CRPF officer hurt in Srinagar encounter lauded

Srinagar, Sep 19 : The exemplary courage of CRPF Deputy Commandant, who was injured in an encounter at Batmalloo in Srinagar, has been lauded.

Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur was part of Thursday’s encounter at Firdousabad Batmaloo in Srinagar wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. Mathur later managed to gun down one of the terrorists.

A total of three terrorists were killed in the encounter while one woman, Kausar Riyaz, was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The CRPF on Friday tweeted a photo of Mathur undergoing treatment at the hospital with the caption: “If courage has a face, that’s how its smile would look: Sh. Rahul Mathur, DC CRPF who neutralised terrorists even after suffering bullet injuries yesterday.”

READ:  7-8 Monsoon Session sittings may be curtailed, parties agree (Ld)

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the 92 Base Hospital and enquired about Mathur’s well-being.

“I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur. The country is proud of his bravery, patriotism and commitment to duty,” Sinha said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close