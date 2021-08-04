Exhibition-cum-sale to take place on National Handloom Day

Hyderabad: WeaveIndia, an initiative aiming to support weavers and promote handlooms will host its exhibition-cum-sale in the city at Roots College of Design, Film, and Media at Jubilee Hills on August 7 and 8 on the eve of National Handlooms day.

“On National Handloom Day, we would like to salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector,” said Mutha Prerna Kirthi, Center head of Roots College of design, film, and media. She further discussed how the fashion industry is wreaking havoc on the environment and thus needs to move towards sustainability.

Through Weave India, the initiators of the project hope to connect millennials and others to handlooms and its legacy. 18 Weavers from Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Narayanpet, Gollabhama, Gadwal, Kalamkari, and the Muslin weavers of West Bengal are said to partake in it.

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched in 1905 during the Indian freedom struggle.