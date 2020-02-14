Telangana HC extends Numaish for three days

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Allowing the petition filed by the All India Industrial Exhibition society, Telangana High Court on Friday extended Numaish 2020 for three days.

In wake of requests from traders across India, All India Industrial Exhibition society on Friday noon moved a lunch-motion before Telangana High Court and sought permission to extend Numaish 2020 by three days.

While considering the petition of Exhibition Society, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhisheik Reddy allowed society to conduct Numaish for three more days till February 18 subject to the condition DGP, Police Commissioner Hyderabad and Commissioner GHMC.

In December 2019, a division bench of the Telangana High Court granted permission to Exhibition society to go ahead with the ‘Numaish – 2020’ event (80th annual All India Industrial Exhibition) at Nampally exhibition grounds from January 1 to February 15. While expressing satisfaction with the reports submitted and explanation given by the authorities concerned regarding safety measures taken for the 45-day event.

After a major inferno at Numaish 2019, a practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a Public interest litigation petition before Telangana High court, seeking closure of Numaish as there were no safety measures nor statutory permissions were obtained from Fire and other departments.

As the HC accord for Exhibition ending on February 15, the society intends to extend numaish for further three days till February 18.