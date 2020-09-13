Exiled Bangladeshi ex-major spews anti-India venom, gets criticised

Kolkata , Sep 12 : Live video footage of an exiled Bangladeshi Army ex-Major Delwar Hossain that surfaced on social media recently

has triggered a furore online, with people reacting strongly to his anti-Hindu rant.

Much like an Islamic fundamentalist, Hossain openly threatened the Hindu population living in Bangladesh and gave a call to uproot 15-20 lakhs Hindus from Bangladeshi soil in a bid to offer more job opportunities to Islamic youth.

“The 15 to 20 lakhs job vacancies created after the targeted people are evicted from the country will be occupied by patriotic Bangladeshis,” he said, swearing in the name of Allah.

According to reports, Hossain stays abroad and has links with the opposition BNP-JeI (Jamaat-e-Islami) alliance. There is not much information available about the ex-major in the public domain but it is evident that he is trying to cash in on anti-Hindu sentiments to enter the political scene of Bangladesh.

“I urge all of you to prepare a list of such ‘Indians in Bangladesh’ or ‘India-loving Bangladeshis’. I shall soon develop a website where

you all will be able to send those names secretly. I will hand over the list of names to the police and Bangladesh Army. Soon time will come when these Hindus will be kicked and sent back to India,” Hossain said in his more than 33-minute video that went viral attracting thousands of comments and over 1,700 shares on Facebook alone.

He also spoke about Bangladeshi industrialists who are courteous and respect Indians and offer jobs to Indian nationals, calling them the real enemies of Bangladesh.

Encouraging radical Islamic sentiments, talking about Indians who invest in Bangladesh or are partnering with Bangladeshi nationals in various business ventures and the Bangladesh nationals who are fond of India and its people, the ex-Major said: “These industrialists believe that without Indians they won’t be able to do business in Bangladesh. I want to ask did the Indians develop their business? They developed their own business. Then why this soft attitude towards Indians?” he questioned.

Hossain said if these businessmen didn’t change their attitude they would have to wind up their operations. “Enough is enough. Poor people of Bangladesh are infuriated. They do not have food to consume. So, send these Indians back and employ educated Bangladeshis in those positions,” he added.

Hossain also labelled a section of the media organisations as ‘anti-national’ and termed them ‘dangerous’.

Hossain said many ‘patriotic’ journalists had left the country owing to their Islamist leanings. He also named a few Bangladeshi

journalists in the video who are now in exile. He targeted the segment of Bangladesh media that projects a positive image of the neighbouring nation. He demanded that all journalists who are in exile be brought back to Bangladesh and given responsibility of running the media in the country.

Hossain further urged the people of Bangladesh to boycott the liberal media organisations and declared that these liberal media houses would be set afire in the times to come. In the video, he also slammed the leading political families of Bangladesh for failing to perform as responsible political leaders of the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.