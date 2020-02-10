Exit polls: Zee anchor Sudhir Chaudhury ko ghussa kyun aata hai?

A+ A-

New Delhi: After almost all exit polls indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party was on its way to a comprehensive win in Delhi, Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhury launched a bizarre attack on Delhi voters.

In an extraordinary bit of ‘journalism’, Chaudhary who is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that Delhi voters were only concerned with a government that offered “freebies”. ‘The people in Delhi had big opinions on politics only at dinner parties where they have a drink in hand, or on social media, but they do not actually step out or care about issues like the Ram temple, Balakot etc’ he added.

The exit poll results showed a clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

A video of the anchor’s monologue has gone viral on social media, which prompted Twitterati to post witty and hilarious memes.

Meanwhile Sudhir Chaudhury has taken the exit polls personally and has resorted to insulting and taunting the Delhi voters. (video via @Rofl_Gujarati ) pic.twitter.com/jkTeWrQkSE — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 9, 2020

When something happen against DOMI G pic.twitter.com/vfdoB8VCqT — Lavkesh Mudgal (@mudgal_lavi) February 9, 2020