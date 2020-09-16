Expect agreement on 50-60 items to be scaled down: Tokyo 2020 CEO

Tokyo, Sep 15 : The Tokyo 2020 organising committee is expecting an agreement with the International Olympic Committee on “50 to 60 items” aimed at simplifying the postponed Games, according to the committee’s chief executive Toshiro Muto.

“We expect to have an agreement on the (50 to 60) items, but the ballpark figure on the reduction won’t be available immediately because we need to thoroughly examine the numbers,” Muto said in a press conference after the committee’s executive board meeting on Tuesday.

Circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic had led to the organisers earlier deciding to scale back the Games so as to reduce the costs and ensure safety of the athletes.

Muto, however, said that there is yet to be any agreement on how and if spectators will be allowed to attend the Olympics.

“When it comes to the specific numbers and how much of the percentage of total capacity should be allowed, I can’t say whether that will be decided by December,” Muto said.

“We need to keep a close eye on the situation with the Covid-19 spread. We shouldn’t make a decision right before Games time, but definitely we should observe the situation thoroughly,” Muto added.

Originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics was in March postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Source: IANS

