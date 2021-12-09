Expedite Telangana secretariat construction work, CM to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed the contractors and officials to speed up construction of the new Secretariat complex. The new Secretariat is coming up in seven floors and six floors of works are completed according to information. The CM visited the Secretariat building complex under construction in the city here.

The Chief Minister visited the site of the new Secretariat along with ministers V Prashanth Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials. The Chief Minister inspected the works and asked to speed up with quality. He inquired about the progress of the works continuing in three shifts a day. KCR is learnt to have asked the company and the officials about time to complete the works of the new Secretariat building complex. The CM reportedly instructed the Shapoorji and Pallonji and officials expressed hope that there was tight security when the Chief Minister visited the new Secretariat building complex.

The Government has allotted about Rs 600 cr and to spend more based on requirement according to information. The government planned to spend huge funds for this new facility being constructed by Shaporji and Pallonji Company. The Chief Minister has directed the Shapoorji and Pallonji Company to complete the new Secretariat construction in one year.

Tenders were completed last year in November 2020 and Shaporji and Pallonji Company won the bids from the government. The KCR government gave a deadline of Dasara festival to complete the task and the company has yet to complete the same.

As the Corona pandemic caused problems, work was reportedly delayed. There are about 10000 workers involved in three shifts of construction works at Secretariat.

It will have a Temple, Mosque, and a Church on the premises. Recently Home Minister Mahamood Ali laid a foundation stone for construction of a mosque at the Secretariat premises.

It is likely that the government will extend some more time for the company to complete its task of constructing the new secretariat building complex with all facilities as planned.

The State Government has taken up this new Secretariat building complex in seven floors. The state government is constructing the new Secretariat with all modern facilities and infrastructure.