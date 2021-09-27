Expo 2020 Dubai: 15 Indian states, nine ministers to participate

Abu Dhabi: Indian pavilion on Sunday announced the participation of 15 Indian states and union territories at the Expo 2020 Dubai. In addition, nine Indian government ministries will also participate in Expo 2020 Dubai at the India Pavilion.

India will be the largest participant in the Expo 2020 Dubai among the 190 participating countries around the world, and the India Pavilion will show the emergence of a new India to the world, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Expo 2020 Dubai starting from October 1, will be a powerful platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and massive growth opportunities for the next six months. While India is celebrating the seventy-fifth anniversary of its independence during the global campaign “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.

“This is an important time in the history of the two countries, and Expo 2020 Dubai presents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen the already thriving relations,” said Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India.

The world will experience the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, commercial achievements and pioneering opportunities with the latest technology in the pavilion. It will showcase modern and powerful high-tech India while at the same time showcasing the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run until March 31, 2022.

Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Indian Pavilion on October 1, 2021, and a colorful cultural program will follow.