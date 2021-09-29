Expo 2020 Dubai: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL set to enthral visitors

Abu Dhabi: As curtains are all set to go up on October 1 in Dubai for the long-awaited Expo 2020, Indian multinational conglomerate company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) run by Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani will be one of the top participants presenting the Indian business prowess at the Expo.

RIL is seeking to showcase visitors ‘an Extraordinary Vision for an Extraordinary Nation’ at the Expo 2020. Visitors to the India Pavilion will be able to see RIL’s achievements in empowering Indians in a unique way that combines contemporary technology with ethnic themes.

RIL’s 4m x 2m display in the India Inc division will bring to life the company’s past, present and future and how they are inextricably linked to that of the emerging new India.

Apart from conglomerates like Reliance, Adani, Tata and ITC groups, UK-based India major players Hinduja group will also be a part of the event. Aside from those, Indian flag-bearers in the Middle-East such as the LuLu group, Astar group and Malabar Gold and Diamonds will also be participating in the Expo 2020.

While India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of its independence under its global campaign ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. India will be the largest participant in the Expo 2020 Dubai among the 190 participating countries around the world, and the India Pavilion will show the emergence of a new India to the world.

Union trade and industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Indian Pavilion on October 1, and a colorful cultural program will follow.