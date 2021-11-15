Expo 2020 Dubai records over 3.5 million visits till mid-November

Abu Dhabi: With only six weeks into the global event, Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded 3.5 million visits by mid-November, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported on Monday.

The figures revealed on Monday show there were 3,578,653 individual visits. The announcement comes after a packed weekend at the site, with stellar music, sport and cultural performances taking place.

Organisers said sales of the half-price November ticket were “going strong”, as were entries for the Explore the World draw.

A daily ticket from Sunday to Thursday is usually priced at 95 dirhams (Rs 1,926), will cost 45 (Rs 912) dirhams until November 30. The ticket also includes 10 “Smart Queue Reservations” for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip queues.

AR Rahman’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra will perform music on November 16 and take to the stage again on World Children’s Day on November 20.

في اليوم العالمي للتسامح، انضموا إلينا في أوركسترا فردوس التي تعد مثالاً حياً، حيث تضم 50 امرأة من 23 دولة من أنحاء العالم اجتمعوا لتأدية عرض مذهل يعكس التنوع وأساليب التسامح.



شاركنا هذا الاحتفال العظيم غداً على مسرح اليوبيل!

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 17, 2021. The performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9 pm, bringing a mix of his biggest hits from Pakistan, Bollywood and Coke Studio performances.

Don't miss out! Atif Aslam will be at #Expo2020 #Dubai!



Come for a soulful night of soulful performance with the Pakistani superstar. Buy your weekday Expo 2020 ticket—now for only AED 45!—for the unmissable event of this Wednesday, at 9 pm.



It's free for all ticket holders!

Virtual visitation numbers reached 15.7 million since the start of the event. The Expo 2020 runs until March 31, 2022.