Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia pavilion records 500,000 visitors

Abu Dhabi: Visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has reached 500,000 visitors on October 29 from Arab and foreign nationalities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The total number of visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion exceeded 30 percent of Expo 2020 Dubai’s visitors.

Thus, the Saudi pavilion achieved the highest number of visits in the history of international exhibitions, in a new achievement added to the list of achievements and records achieved by the pavilion since its official opening on the first of October. Organisers on Saturday hosted a traditional Ardah dance in front of the pavilion to mark the achievement.

Second in size only to the UAE’s pavilion, Saudi Arabia’s 13,000-square-metre structure holds three Guinness World records as well. The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period.

Visitors there are welcomed by the largest LED mirror screen display in the world, the world’s largest interactive floor featuring 8,000 LED lights that move with you as you walk across it, and the world’s longest interactive water feature, of more than 32 metres in length.

The structure also features an art installation of 2,030 sparkling crystals, suspended over an escalator to resemble a window opening to the sky.

“We want people to see what makes our country unique, to see a never-before-seen Saudi Arabia, where they can experience and explore a nation undergoing rapid transformation,” The National News quoted Hussain Hanbazazah, commissioner general of Saudi Arabia.

“We want to convey our rich history, on which we will build our future while encouraging visitors from around the world to explore the natural wonders of Saudi Arabia,” he added.