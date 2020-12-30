Expressway, ORR and all flyovers in Hyderabad closed on Dec 31 night

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year eve celebrations on 31st December 2020, certain restrictions and guidelines are issued in public interest by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police. During the 31 December night all the flyovers in the city except Begumpet Flyover will be closed for Traffic.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 11 pm to 5 am. The PVNR Express Way will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 11pm to 5am.

The following flyovers will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11pm to 5am:

Cyber towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, 4. Mind space flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge. Public are requested to make their travel plans accordingly and cooperate with the Traffic Police.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tankbund from 2200 hrs to 0200 hrs on the intervening night of 31-12-2020 and 01-01-2021.

Travel Buses, Lorries, and Heavy Vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits, till 0200 hrs