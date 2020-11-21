Extend financial, technical support to TN infra projects: CM to Shah

Chennai, Nov 21 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide Central government’s support for major infrastructure projects in the state in the form of financial and technical aids.

Palaniswami in a letter to Shah requested his intervention for early approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project with the participation of the government of India on 50:50 equity sharing model, as was done for Phase I of the project.

On Saturday, Shah laid the foundation for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project here.

Palaniswami also told Shah that the state government has conveyed to the Central government its willingness to set up mega textile parks and has identified two sites – one each in Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts.

He said the Union Ministry of Textiles has proposed to set up mega textile parks in the country in partnership with the states.

Palaniswami also said that Tamil Nadu has proposed to set up a bulk drug park and a medical devices park near Chennai.

“Necessary proposals have been sent to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, government of India. Industry partners and investors have shown keen interest to invest in these parks in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also requested Shah for the central government’s financial sanction for the Cauvery-Gundar river linkage project, and expedite the detailed project report for the Godavari-Cauvery linkage project.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.