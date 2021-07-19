Extension of dates for online admission in MANUU

Hyderabad: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) revised the online admission dates for regular programs.

According to Prof. M Vanaja, Director of the Directorate of Admissions, the revised date for submitting application form for entrance based programs are August 9, 2021 while the last date of the merit based programs is September 30, 2021 and similarly, the last date for part time program is November 10, 2021.

The admission card for entrance based programs shall be sent on August 18. The new dates of Entrance Test shall be August 23, 24 and 25. The results of the entrance test shall be declared on September 3 to7.

For admissions in entrance based programs such as B.Tech (Computer Science), MBA, MCA, B.Ed., M.Ed., D.El.Ed., Polytechnic Diplomas and Ph.D. programs, applications are available online at the MANUU website.

For a detailed list of merit based programs visit: manuu.edu.in