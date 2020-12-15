Extra-marital app Gleeden crosses 13 lakh users in India

New Delhi, Dec 15 : Extra-marital dating app Gleeden said on Tuesday that it has crossed 1.3 lakh subscribers in India during the Covid-19 period, adding that its subscription rate skyrocketed over the past three months.

During September, October and November subscriptions from India grew by over 246 per cent as compared to June, July and August.

According to the company, the platform has gained almost three lakh subscribers in the last four months of which 2.5 lakh users were added in the past two months.

Overall, the time spent on the website tripled since 2019. Even after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, people still felt safer with virtual dating as compared to a real-life meeting, as the risk to catch the virus still remains high.

“We are pleased to see the nationwide acceptance of our extramarital dating platform,” Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India, said in a statement.

The platform also gained massive grounds in Tier1 cities with Bengaluru claiming the 1st spot with 16.2 per cent of the total Gleeden community in India and has shown a more than 17 per cent growth in terms of new user acquisition since March 2020.

They are followed by Mumbai with 15.6 per cent of Gleeden users and with a growth rate of over 14 per cent. Delhi has moved up to the third spot with 15.4 per cent of Indian users and a growth of over 25 per cent.

Gleeden also informed that Indians stay in chat slightly longer than Europeans — on average 3.5 hours per day versus three hours (From March 2020 to November 2020).

The engagement of couples is at its peak during the weekend, the peak hours though remain constant all throughout the week i.e 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The men users on the platform are spending more since the beginning of the lockdown as there has been an over 45 per cent increase in the expenditure.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.