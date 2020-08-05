Extreme heat in Japan leaves 6 killed, 3500 injured in a week

This time of year always brings extreme temperatures to Japan and authorities are used to keeping a record of related casualties.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 5th August 2020 2:25 pm IST
Tokyo [Japan]: Six people died and almost 3,500 others suffered health complications linked to extreme temperatures that blanketed Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

In the period from July 27 to August 2, the total number of people who called an ambulance over heat-related health conditions reached 3,426, comparing to 15,479 in the same period last year.

The majority of people — 36.6 per cent — were affected by the heat while at home, while 16.5 per cent called the ambulance while at work, the agency said.

The plurality of heat-related emergency calls, 304, was received in the second largest and third most populous Japanese city of Osaka.

The peak of this year’s heat is feared to be yet ahead.

Source: ANI
