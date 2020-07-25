Facebook group comes to expats’ rescue

Dubai: Three Dubai-based expats have been providing relief to thousands of distressed non-resident Indians, through a social media page. The youngsters, with support from Kerala, started a Facebook paged named ‘All Kerala Pravasi Association’ in February to cater to issues in view of the ongoing public health crisis.

The COVID-19 times brought unprecedented challenges to non-resident Indians — loss of jobs, traveling to the home country, health issues among others. The social media handle arranged more than 100 airplane tickets to the needy under the Vande Bharat Mission so far. Apart from that, food and medical kits are being distributed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The group members are also helping with quarantine facilities, both in UAE and in Kerala. Virtual live consultations with doctors and lawyers are being held to support those with health and financial concerns.

The group currently has over 2,65,000 members.