Facebook, Instagram launches AR effect featuring Kohli

New Delhi: As the biggest cricketing nations, India and Australia, are set to enthral cricket fans across the globe, Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday have launched an Augmented Reality (AR) effect featuring Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Titled “Bat Talks for India”, the AR filter will enable fans to re-create Kohli’s iconic celebration after recording a century against Australia nearly two years ago by superimposing this effect on their photos and videos, and sharing it on Facebook and Instagram.

“I am delighted to collaborate with Facebook to launch the new ‘Bat Talks for India’ filter and enable my fans to relive one of the most memorable moments from my career, virtually. I look forward to cricket enthusiasts in India and across the world to experience this new way to connect and engage,” Kohli said in a statement.

Facebook has teamed up with Sportsmanias, an industry leader in creating sports emojis and augmented reality effects to develop the 3D AR effect.

Cricket fans will be able to display their support for team India and Kohli by sharing this effect on their Stories on Facebook and Instagram and via Reels on Instagram.

On Instagram, the effect is available in Virat Kohli’s profile within the effects tab. Fans can also access the effects within the Instagram Camera effect tray by opening their camera, tapping the effect icon and swiping right until they find the desired effect.

On Facebook, the effect is available on Virat Kohli’s post.

