Facebook Live enables AI automated captions for the disabled

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 11:41 am IST
Facebook Live enables AI automated captions for the disabled

New Delhi, Sep 16 : To help people with disabilities, researchers at Facebook AI have made live video content more accessible by enabling automatic closed captions for Facebook Live and Workplace Live.

At the moment, Facebook Live automatic captions support six languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and French.

While Facebook provides automatic closed captioning for on-demand videos in 16 languages, and just announced similar capabilities for Instagram IGTV, access to live, real-time news and information was still a dream for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

According to the World Health Organization, over 5% of the world’s population – or 466 million people – have disabling hearing loss, and that is projected to increase to over 900 million by 2050.

“Facebook Live automatic captions are helping governments disseminate crucial public health information, and ensuring that millions of viewers across the world – whether they have hearing loss, or are just watching where audio is not available – get the message,” Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday.

READ:  Samsung unveils 0.7 micrometre image sensors for future phones

The voice and video calling have surged in recent months during the Covid-19 pandemic as people around the world check in with family, friends and colleagues.

“Video captioning is critical for people like me in the deaf community during a public health emergency,” said Brenden Gilbert, a production operations engineer at Facebook.

The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a spike in both the supply and demand of public health information.

Several governments discovered that video captioning was not just a nice-to-have, but imperative, especially in the absence of available sign language interpreters.

“Many of them needed captions to comply with their own disability access rules for public broadcasts,” explained Daniel McKinnon, a Product Manager at Facebook.

READ:  ByteDance not to sell TikTok's US operations to Oracle: CGTN

Julian Chan, a Facebook AI software engineer said that the AI system is also capable of adapting to new words such as “Covid,” which is essential for captioning public health information-based broadcasts during the pandemic.

Facebook said that the broadcasters can count on automatic closed captions to support their efforts to get the message out, whether a state official is sharing authoritative health guidance, or someone is simply taking their viewers behind the scenes of a day in their life — during Covid-19 and beyond.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close