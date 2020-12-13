Facial recognition, other ways to authenticate voters in AICF polls

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Chennai, Dec 13 : Digital facial recognition and other authentication methods would be adopted during electronic voting to elect the new office bearers of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), as per the orders of the Returning Officer K. Kannan, who is also a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his order deciding on the electoral college for the AICF elections, Kannan said the schedule of dates for further stages of the election process would be declared on December 17, 2020 as contemplated by the National Sports Development Code of India.

He also overruled the various objections raised by the AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s camp and others against some state chess associations being part of the electoral college.

Kannan in his order said the electoral college finalised in February 2020 stands valid.

He has called a renowned computer company to provide four steps to secure the three-stage process to ensure the integrity of the online process, said Kannan in his order.

As per the order, the process would be as under,”All the users must register themselves on the election portal; they must mandatorily give their respective mobile phone numbers as part of registration; they must also register their photograph with their face and with a white background (must be taken while they register with the portal).”

“They must also register with a four or a six-digit secret pin; three-step authentication mechanism is as follows – each member would be given a unique username and password (with strong password policies) to login to the portal; during the election process, before they cast their ballot, an OTP must be sent to the registered mobile number to authenticate the login of each member; members must also enter the secret pin which they captured during registration; members will be asked to take their photographs before casting their votes. A facial recognition algorithm must validate and authenticate them.”

As per the order, a person could cast his/her vote if and only if all the above mentioned steps are completed, therefore ensuring the authenticity of the vote.

There must be a help function to hold any person who faces problem during registration, photographing before the computer camera or while casting the vote.

“This in my view is sufficient to ensure a secure environment for identifying the candidates and for transmission of their votes by electronic process which will be gathered at the receiving end, votes counted and the results announced,” the order said.

Kannan did not name the computer firm’s name in the order for the purpose of security.

