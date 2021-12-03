Facial recognition to be installed at airports by 2022

Hyderabad: Airports in India are set to incorporate the facial recognition facility, three years after the idea was mooted. Four airports will get the facility by March 2022.

Minister of State for Aviation, VK Singh mentioned in the Lok Sabha said on Thursday, “Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata, and Vijaywada will be the first batch of airports to incorporate the technology, which is said to enhance the biometric boarding system. It will be incorporated at other airports in a phased manner.”

The facility will be jointly implemented by the Airport Authority of India and NEC Corporation Private Ltd. The move is said to be a part of India’s Digi Yatra policy. The policy aims at making air travel paper-free and easy from coming to the airport to boarding the plane. It was introduced in 2018 and was slated for rollout in April 2019.