Fact check: Is Azaan banned in Delhi?

New Delhi: A day before the holy month of Ramadan is set to begin in India, a video wherein two policemen from Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station are telling people that Azaan is banned, has gone viral on social media.

In the video the policemen are seen stopping the people from giving Azaan saying that it is the order of the LG.

Some constables from Delhi Prem Nagar police station came to the area. Do not give Azan to the Imam of the mosque. People said, "Let me see the order," said the constable. This is the ruling of LG Sahab. Now there was no hope from the government.#Islamophobia_In_India #india pic.twitter.com/0GU1TYpP6W — Abdul Mujeeb (@abdulmujeebmse1) April 24, 2020

No restriction for Azaan

However, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to clarify the matter. He tweeted: “There is no restriction for Azaan. In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or for worship etc. at any other religious place.”

अजान के लिए कोई पाबंदी नहीं है. लॉकडाउन में मस्जिदों में नमाज़ के लिए इकट्ठा होने या किसी अन्य धार्मिक स्थल पर पूजा आदि के लिए लोगों के इकट्ठा होने पर पूरी तरह पाबंदी है. https://t.co/OxYGiqaIrR — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 24, 2020

Azaan can be carried out within NGT Guidelines

Meanwhile, Delhi police has also cleared air on the matter and posted a tweet saying Azaan can be carried out within NGT Guidelines.

The tweet of the Delhi Police read, “‘Azaan to be Carried Out Within NGT Guidelines’

A tweet by the Delhi police from 1:00 am on 24 April clearly states that Azaan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines.”

Navaid Hamid All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM or MMM) has asked people to inform him if they find any difficulty. He tweeted: “I took the matter of prohibition of Azan in some Delhi colonies last night with highest competent authorities. Got a feed back on WhatsApp around 30mints back that corrective instructions have been given to

@DelhiPolice

. If any body still find difficultes, kindly inform me.”

I took the matter of prohibition of Azan in some Delhi colonies last night with highest competent authorities. Got a feed back on WhatsApp around 30mints back that corrective instructions have been given to @DelhiPolice. If any body still find difficultes, kindly inform me. https://t.co/UozAy4ShL5 — Navaid Hamid نوید حامد (@navaidhamid) April 24, 2020

Inquiry launched into matter

According to the Quint, Delhi Police PRO, Anil Mittal, said that the cops in the video are being identified and an official DCP-level inquiry has been launched into the matter.

