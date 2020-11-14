Fact Check: Did Joe Biden appoint Hyderabadi as political advisor?

New Delhi: Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump in a closely contested election. He is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

Claim

Meanwhile, a photograph of an Indian origin man along with Biden and his wife Jill Biden went viral on social media. Many netizens claimed that the person in the photo is Ahmed Khan and he has been appointed as the political advisor of Joe Biden.

One of them wrote,” #Bignews America’s new President Joe Biden has appointed Ahmed Khan of Indian origin as his political advisor. It is worth noting that Ahmed Khan is an Indian and he belongs to Hyderabad. This is called politics without discrimination”.

Fact Check

Later, India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that the claim is a fake one. Although the man in the photograph is Ahmed Khan, a lifelong resident of Chicago, he has not been appointed as political advisor of Joe Biden.

It was also found that Ahmed Khan who works at a University in its Global Affairs department was the Deputy Executive Director of Draft Biden 2016. A report by The New York Times also confirms the same.

In a Facebook post, Ahmed Khan also wrote that the photographs were taken when Biden invited the members of Draft Biden 2016 Committee.

When AFWA contacted Ahmed Khan, he said that the claim is a fake one and said that the photographs were taken when he was invited to the reception at Biden’s then residence at the US Naval Observatory, Washington DC.