Fact Check: Did Saudi billionaire woman marry her Pakistani driver?

Islamabad: A video of a wedding has gone viral on social media in Pakistan. Netizens and even some local news channels of Pakistan started claiming that the bride in the video is Saudi billionaire Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob while the man standing next to her is her bridegroom. It is also being claimed that the bridegroom is of Pakistan-origin and was the driver of bride’s Range Rover.

After the video went viral on social media, the BBC tried to verify the claim. Although the broadcaster could not find out the complete truth behind the video, it discovered many details.

Is the woman actually billionaire?

Many netizens claimed that the name of the woman seen in the viral video is Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob and she is a Saudi billionaire businesswoman who owns businesses in many countries around the world, including residential properties and hotels in Madina and Makkah. It has also been claimed that her net worth is eight billion dollars.

Sahoo Bint Abdullah Al-Mahboub, Businesswoman whose wealth is estimated at 8 billion$. She owns residential properties and hotels a lot in Mecca and Medina, as well as towers in France and others. She marries her Pakistani driver. pic.twitter.com/tQ9PFzHXN3 — Imran (@hassanjutt25) January 1, 2021

Saudi billionaire business woman Sahoo Bint Abdullah Al-Mahboub, whose wealth is valued at 8 billion$ got married to her Pakistani driver. pic.twitter.com/IQYAxCeAug — Aik Pakistani (@TheAikPakistani) January 1, 2021

A story is going viral on internet that Sahoo bint e Abdullah Al Mahboub, a billionaire Saudi woman married her Pakistani driver.

Sahoo has net worth of around $8 billion and owns properties in Makkah, Madinah and Europe.

Surely, the new year turned lucky for the driver…😋😋 pic.twitter.com/NqKK8p3KX4 — Waqas Javeed (@WaqasJaveed00) January 2, 2021

When the broadcaster tried to search about Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob, it found nothing. However, it found the same video shared on Twitter on December 24, 2020, that claimed the woman is Yasmeen bint Mashal al-Sadri.

The video shared on December 24 has not even mentioned that the woman is billionaire.

Is the bridegroom Pakistani or Afghan?

Confusion also prevails over the nationality of the man seen in the video.

Although, netizens have claimed that he is a Pakistani, the broadcaster’s research found the same video shared by a Twitter user named Ahmed Al-Aliyan on December 24, 2020 with caption, “Yasmeen Mashaal Al-Sudairi has tied the knot with an Afghan man. I pray to Allah Almighty to keep her happy and prosperous”.

ياسمين بنت مشعل السديري كتبت كتابها على افغاني !!!

الله يوفقهم 👇 pic.twitter.com/EJCPM6r7Oq — احمد العليان (@AAlolyan) December 24, 2020

The information shared by Ahmed too could not be verified as he did not respond to the broadcaster’s query.

Apart from it, no news of a Saudi billionaire woman marrying her Pakistani driver has been published in the local media of Saudi Arabia.

It seems that it was a normal wedding ceremony held in Saudi Arabia or any other country and someone has shared it with a wrong caption.

Is it easy to marry a Saudi woman?

According to Saudi law, an Arab woman can marry a non-Arab but the process is very difficult.

In order to marry a non-Arab, an Arab woman must be at least 25-year-old and her would-be husband must meet certain conditions.

Even after satisfying all the conditions, paper work will take many months.

How netizens react to viral video?

