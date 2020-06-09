Fact Check: Was a leopard-spotted in Rajendranagar?

Hyderabad: During the coronavirus lockdown many wild animals ventured into the spaces normally populated by humans. In Golconda, a civet cat was spotted on the roads of the fort. Similarly, many other animals were spotted in various parts of the state amidst the lockdown. One such claim about a leopard-spotted at the Naram Farm House in Rajendra Nagar has been going viral WhatsApp with photos of the animal being circulated. Although they claim that these photos are from Rajendra Nagar is erroneous.

Leopard old photo of May.

On Tuesday, the photos went viral all over the social media and were posted on Facebook pages of local news with the caption, “A leopard view of Rajendra Nagar Naram Farm House …The local people who are scared of this scene.” The forest officials are asking locals to immediately capture the leopard.

Siasat.com contacted the Telangana Forest Department, the official from the forest department clarified that these photos of leopard are old. These photos were posted on social media are of the month of March and May 2020.

