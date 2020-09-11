Fadnavis attacks Uddhav, asks why didn’t you demolish Dawood’s house

New Delhi, Sep 11 : Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in actress Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition issue, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis has asked why was Mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s house spared, and Kangana’s razed.

Before leaving for Bihar on Friday, Fadnavis interacted with reporters in Delhi where he alleged that the Maharashtra government is not fighting corona instead fighting Kangana.

“Kangana was not a big issue but you made it big. Who demolished her house (office)? It was you. Even after an order to demolish Dawood’s house situated at Bhendi Bazaar, you submitted an affidavit that there is not enough manpower for this work,” the former Chief Minister said. “You don’t raze Dawood’s house but you Kangana’s house and office.”

Speaking about the CBI and NCB probes, he said that it will churn out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The way drug racket has been exposed, there is an extreme need to dig deeper.

