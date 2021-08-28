Fahadh Faasil’s ‘intense’ look from Pushpa stuns fans

Mumbai: Actor Fahadh Faasil’s new look from his upcoming Telugu film “ Pushpa : The Rise ” created a lot of excitement amongst the fans. On Saturday, the makers of this highly anticipated movie took to Twitter to reveal Fahadh’s Fasil’s character. The film will see stars like Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles

The intriguing poster announced the noted Malayalam actor as the antagonist of the film. Fahadh looks ‘menacing’ as he sports a bald head and a serious look on his face. His character name is Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (IPS).

The 39 year old multilingual actor also shared the same in his Instagram profile .

As soon as the first look was dropped, fans went crazy and Twitter was witness to animated reactions which were largely positive and generated a hype around this film.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Meet The #VillainOfPushpa

.The Extremely Talented & Versatile #FahadhFaasil turns into #BhanwarSinghShekawat (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj

.What a Transformation of Both the Lead Actors for this most awaited upcoming Pan Indian Movie #Pushpa #PushpaTheRise #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/IweHcEXcFu — Sudhanshu Nag (@SudhanshuNag5) August 28, 2021

Wow this is going to be epic. A actor who can act with eyes #FahadhFaasil sir in and as BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) #PushpaTheRise 😎🔥✌️💙 pic.twitter.com/eDgTijvvNW — Kv Harish 12 (@KvHarish121) August 28, 2021

Mythri Movie Makers’ Pushpa : The Rise’ will release in 5 Languages – Telugu, Tamil , Hindi , Kannada , Malayalam . The makers are aiming for a theatrical release on Christmas, December 2021. The movie is based on red sandalwood smuggling and is the first of the 2 films envisioned by the makers.

Pushpa will be helmed by Sukumar . This will mark his third collaboration with Allu Arjun after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Devi Sri Prasad popularly known as “DSP” will be the music composer of the film.